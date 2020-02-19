GORHAM — The USM Department of Theatre, in collaboration with USM School of Music, continues its season-long celebration of women’s voices with a musical for the young and young-at-heart, “Dear Edwina.” The play opens Friday, Feb. 28, and runs through March 8. All performances take place on the USM Gorham campus in historic Russell Hall.

Thirteen-year-old Edwina Spoonapple would do just about anything to be a part of the Kalamazoo Advice-a-Palooza Festival. When a talent scout from the festival visits her hometown, she trots out her musical advice, presenting shows live from the family garage in hopes of finding her place in the spotlight. Assisted by her older siblings, quirky friends and friendly neighbors, Edwina sets out to tackle the world’s problems in number after hysterical number. This heartwarming musical for all ages celebrates the joys of growing up and singing your own song.

Ciara Niedlinger, the first-year musical theater major who plays Edwina, says she’s excited about the show’s message, “It’s about the tenacity of young women and how communities and friendships can help them realize their goals. And while the show is geared toward a younger audience, it’s a message that speaks to all ages, genders and cultural backgrounds.”

Director Joyce A. Presutti is excited to create a show that will speak to audiences with a new and fresh voice, “The music is uplifting and charming, funny and heartwarming — it is one of the reasons I so enjoy doing this particular show. This cast is knocking it out of the park with their exuberance and terrific ideas.”

She continues to be inspired by the show’s message, “The conclusion of this show is so simple and true, my hope is that everyone, especially young people, will take away the message that we are all perfect just the way we are at any one moment in our lives. If we all stay true to ourselves and share our own unique talents, if we reach out our hand to those in need, if we accept each other with no judgment, together we can change the world and exist together in peace.”

Musical Director Edward Reichert agrees. “What excites me most about this production is the message behind it: Sing your own song! Make your own music! Embrace who you are. I’ve been teaching here at USM for 19 years and this is the first main stage musical I can recall that is geared toward families and younger audiences. It’s exciting that we are reaching out to the communities and schools. At the end of the day, ‘Dear Edwina’ truly is a musical for all ages.”

Music is by Zina Goldrich and book and lyrics by Marcy Heisler.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit USM Theatre online at usm.maine.edu/theatre, or call the USM Theatre Box Office at 207-780-5151.

Performances dates and times: Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m., followed by opening night reception; Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m.; Wednesday, March 4, at 5 p.m., followed by a talk-back; Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m.; Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. (student matinee) and 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 7, at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m. The USM Department of Theatre offers a special school and community group matinee at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, for grades two and up. ASL-interpreted performance will be available. Visit usm.maine.edu/theatre for exact dates and times.

To bring a school, class, or community group to the school matinee or for those needing special accommodations to participate fully in the program, contact Audiences Services & Outreach Coordinator Janice Gardner at 207-780-5289 or [email protected] Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number 207-780-5646.

Ticket prices are $22 for adults, $16 for seniors, USM employees and alumni, and $10 for students/youth. Special group pricing is available for all performances. Discount tickets are available for $10 on Wednesday and Thursday, March 4 and 5.

Area students appearing in the ensemble are: Madeleine Blakemore (female swing), first-year musical theater major from Brunswick; Mikayla Clifford (Susie), junior musical theater major from Gray; Noli French (Napkin/Periwinkle/Lola), second-year theater major from Gray; Ciara Neidlinger (Edwina Spoonapple), first-year musical theater major from Hiram.

