The Age-Friendly Community Initiative heard you: you want more opportunities to meet up and socialize! So we plan to regularly sponsor two different types of events. The first strictly social lunch, “Luck of the Seniors,” will be on Tuesday, March 24 at the Newry Grange. Another new program is called “The Brew.” (Get it? We’ll “brew” on topics over coffee or tea.) These informal mid-morning get-togethers will be around a particular topic. Some possibilities are handicrafts, aids for gardening, technology, and Home Safety – but I bet you have ideas, too! Watch for updates.

.Have you registered for the Telstar-4H Digital Team session on Monday, February 24? (https://sad44.coursestorm.com/course/4-h-digital-changemakers-techololgy-session1? or 824-2136, ext. 3140)

The AFCI “flagship” N2N (Neighbor to Neighbor) transportation program relies on 18 volunteer drivers from our service area, many of whom are retired and motivated by a desire to meet new people and to provide a needed community service. It’s also an investment in a service they may need some day.

N2N serves riders with a variety of needs. Irving York, a regular rider from Bethel, is no longer able to drive due to macular degeneration, although he walks up to 4-5 miles a day and is able to take care of most of his needs independently. A veteran, he relies on the VA program for his medical needs, requiring him to leave his community for most appointments.

He recalls: “I was excited to hear about the AFCI transportation program, and I’ve relied on it ever since it began in 2017. AFCI rides are very helpful. I have had to depend on other programs in the past, and AFCI is the best. They’re always on time, and it’s easy to use. The AFCI system relaxes the patient. We know we can count on them to be there for us.”

He encourages other people to use and support the program. “Anyone using the system should be appreciative. I try to donate after every few rides. I don’t mind donating, it’s such a blessing to have in this community.”

(Note: N2N rides are also often used for non-medical needs.)

For upcoming events, check Linda Howe’s column in this paper, the Chamber of Commerce website list of events (bethelmaine.com), the Senior College (http://wmscollege.blogspot.com/), and the Gem Theater (thegemtheater.com).

To contact the AFCI by email: [email protected]; our website: www.agefriendlybethel.org. Visit our Facebook page: facebook.com/agefriendlybethel.

