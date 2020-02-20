ARABIAN SEA—Ensign Gregory Wheeler, from Bethel, Maine, talks to aft steering aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) during a replenishment-at-sea. Normandy is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman

