NORWAY — Norway Parks & Recreation Department will hold the Bruce Fox Memorial Public Ice Skate on Friday, February 21, from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Bruce Fox Ice Rink located at the Cottage Street Rec Area. Bruce flooded, resurfaced and cleared snow off the rink from 1994 to 2014, he was our ‘Ice Man’ and is missed by so many.

Ice Skates are available at no charge in the New Balance Warming Hut. Come enjoy skating under the stars, or relax and socialize by the bonfire. Hot chocolate and popcorn will be provided, please bring a snack to share for the Potluck Munchie Table.

In addition to the skating rink, there is open space where children can build snowmen, individuals can walk, snowshoe and cross-country ski. The New Balance Warming Hut addresses the need for people taking part in these activities to take shelter to warm up and then continue their activity. So come outside and join us to celebrate Winter and remember a longtime volunteer!

For more information, contact Norway Parks & Recreation Director Deb Partridge at 743-6651 or [email protected].

