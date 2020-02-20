Homemade “Everything” Lavash Crackers
This is a fun inside activity with the kids or just want to challenge yourself to make homemade crackers. This is a healthy alternative to a everything bagel with all that great flavor. No special equipment needed!
Yields 20 servings, but keeps well in airtight tin or plastic bag.
Ingredients:
1 1/4 cups lukewarm water
1 (1/4-oz.) pkg. active dry yeast
4 ½ cups bread flour (you can use all purpose flour, but the extra gluten in bread flour works better)
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons honey
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
Cooking spray
Everything bagel spice is available at Hannaford and Walmart, or make your own with these ingredients:
2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
4 teaspoons poppy seeds
4 teaspoons dried minced onion
4 teaspoons dried minced garlic
1 large egg white, whisked
Directions:
Preheat oven to 325°F.
Make your everything spice mixture in a small jar (so you can save any extra).
Place 1 1/4 cups water and yeast in the bowl of stand mixer fitted with dough hook; let stand 10 minutes or until foamy. Add flour, oil, honey, and 1 teaspoon salt to yeast mixture; beat at medium-low speed 10 minutes or until a supple dough forms. Place dough in a bowl coated with cooking spray; cover with plastic wrap.
Let dough rise in a warm place, free from drafts, 15 minutes or until 1/4 larger in size. Divide into 3 equal portions. Cover with plastic wrap; let rise 15 more minutes or until 1/4 larger in size. Flip a baking sheet over so that the bottom is facing up; coat with cooking spray. Roll 1 dough portion to an 18- x 12-inch rectangle on a lightly floured work surface (keep remaining dough portions covered to prevent drying). Place dough on prepared pan. Brush with egg white; sprinkle with 2 tablespoons everything spice mixture, pressing to adhere.
Bake at 325°F for 25 minutes or until crisp. Cool on pan 15 minutes; place on a wire rack, and cool completely. Repeat with remaining dough, egg white, and seed mixture. Once completely cool, break crackers into medium pieces. Serve with hummus, salsa or soup!
