Bacon Pie

Beth Gurney, Norway

12 Slices of bacon, fried crisp and crumbled

1 Cup shredded Chedar cheese

1/2 Cup chopped onion

2 Cups milk

4 Eggs

1/2 Teaspoon salt

1 Cup Bisquick

1/2 Teaspoon pepper

Sprinkle bacon, cheese and onion in a greased 10″ pie plate. In a medium-size bowl beat all the remaining ingredients until smooth, then pour over bacon mixture. Bake at 400 degrees for 35 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

Mud Pie

Beth Gurney, Norway

1 Stick of margarine, softened

1 1/4 Cups flour

1 Cup chopped nuts

8 Ounces cream cheese, softened

13 Ounces of whipped topping, thawed

1 Cup powder sugar

3 Cups milk

1 Large package instant chocolate pudding

Mix margarine, flour and nuts together then press into a 13″ x 9″ x 2″ baking dish. Bake for 20 minutes at 375 degrees. Mi the cream cheese, powder sugar and half of the whipped topping together. Spread this on the cooled crust. Mix the pudding mix with milk for 1 minute then chill until thickened. Spread over the top of the cream cheese mixture. Cover with the remaining whipped topping and sprinkle with chopped nuts. Chill until ready to serve.

Peanut Butter Cake

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1/2 Cup shortening

2 Eggs, well beaten

1/2 Teaspoon baking soda

3 Cups flour

2 Teaspoons vanilla

2 Cups sugar

2 Cups sour milk

1/2 Cup creamy peanut butter

2 Teaspoons salt

Cream sugar, shortening and eggs until well blended. Dissolve baking soda in milk and add to creamed mixture. Add peanut butter and blend well. Add dry ingredients and mix thoroughly. Pour into a greased 13″ x 9″ x 2″ baking dish and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Once cooled, frost with your favorite frosting.

Kids in the Kitchen

Cottage Cheese Salad

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

16 Ounces of cottage cheese

1 Medium container of whipped topping, thawed

1 Small package of Jello, any flavor

2 Bananas, sliced

1/2 Cup miniature marshmallows

1/3 Cup shredded coconut

1 Large can fruit cocktail, drained

Mix Jello with cottage cheese and fold into the whipped topping. Add the rest of the ingredients and chill until ready to serve.