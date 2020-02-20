To the Editor:

I read the citizen nearly every week, I like the letters to the editor. It actually shows where people stand politically. Don Chase writes nearly every week and it has become obvious that he is a Trump hater. It is also in my opinion that some of his comments are not based on facts but his dislike for our President.

His latest letter says “at the present time the governing structure of this nation is not compliant to the will of its collective citizenry”. I believe this to be utter nonsense! Donald Trump was duly elected by the citizens of the United States. Under the U.S. Constitution, the President is elected by the Electoral College. Trump won the election with 304 electoral votes to Clinton’s 227.

This is actually a land slide win even though he didn’t win the popular vote. The Founding Fathers set up the Electoral College in the Constitution. The Idea that our country is being run by a mob boss is slanderous to say the least. I watched the impeachment process and I found the process interesting and also a learning opportunity. The arguments the House Democrats brought against the President showed they had no charge of high crimes against our President. As a matter of fact, they had no crimes at all.

The defense was brilliant. Unlike a court trial, Democrats running for President were allowed to be jurors this in any other case would be a conflict of interest. Not everything that happened in the impeachment went exactly as it might in regular court case. As we have found out to get a conviction on impeachment you need two-thirds of the Senate which is 67 votes. Nancy Pelosi knew right from the start the votes were not there.

Going forward, millions of hard working U.S Residents love to see a strong economy. We love to see jobs coming back to our country, we are strong supporters of legal immigration. We believe in individual responsibility . Most of all we believe in our Constitutional Republic! “Trump 2020.”

Gary Drown

Newry

