SOUTH PARIS – Susan A. Starbird, 70, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at her home. She was born August 24, 1949 in Lewiston, the daughter of Stephen and Olga (Kyllonen) Starbird.

Susan worked as a department treasurer for Oxford County for 28 years.

In earlier years she enjoyed traveling. She also liked reading mystery novels and watching birds. She enjoyed her flowers, especially the Zinnias that she planted every year.

Susan is survived by her four siblings Nancy Wood, David Starbird and companion Elaine Gammon, Sylvia Normand and husband George, and Patricia Norsworthy and husband Torrance; several nieces, nephews; great nieces and great nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Olga and Stephen to whom she was a devoted daughter as they aged.

A private burial will occur during the Spring at the Riverside Annex Cemetery, South Paris.

Arrangements are with Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

