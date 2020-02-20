Beautiful, little M & M is a six year old tortoiseshell cat that likes to stick her head into everyone’s business.

When the staff at Responsible Pet Care is busy with computer work, M & M will be on the desk. When they are preparing medications she is on the exam table. She butts into conversations and when the attention turns to her, she twirls around to get as many touches as possible.

M & M’s favorite treat is her wet food. It makes her so happy that her caregivers give it to her twice a day.

M & M is a sweet treat. She would be delighted to participate in binge watching your favorite series, reading the newspaper, or checking your social media.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

