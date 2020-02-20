With nearly two feet of snow in the past few weeks and 100% open terrain, Bethel is living up to its title as “Best Ski Town in North America” which it received this past December from a USA Today online poll, beating out other popular New England ski resorts and big winter destinations out West. The national newspaper ranked Bethel No. 1 out of 20 nominations made by a panel of ski experts and editors. Readers then selected the top 10 by popular vote. Bethel has never before made the list during the past four years of USA Today’s annual rankings. The only other New England towns to make the list were North Conway, at No. 2 this ski season, and Stowe, No. 7.

What makes a great ski town? USA Today says it can be convenience to the slopes, availability of outdoor activities, the variety of restaurants, bars, shops and accommodations, historic atmosphere or the small town vibe. “Visitors staying in Bethel enjoy easy access to Sunday River, home to some of the best snow conditions in the East,” wrote USA Today about Bethel. “Head to the Foggy Goggle or Matterhorn for a lively après-ski scene, or try out one of the many restaurants dotting the streets of this cute New England village.”

Others in the best ski town category include Jasper, Alberta; Taos, NM; Ogden, UT; Steamboat Springs, CO; Stowe, VT; Truckee, CA; Sandpoint, ID; and Jackson Hole, WY. Many readers were surprised not to see towns such as Aspen, Vail or Park City on the list but according to USA Today, these high-end resort towns have become too crowded and too expensive for a lot of people.

This new distinction for Bethel is no surprise to many of our Prime Time Ski Club members who came here for the skiing and never left, joining the town’s 2,600 year-round residents. If you want to meet some of our club members and maybe even a few “locals,” stop by Peak Lodge at 10 a.m. weekdays on the lower level and join us for a few runs.

