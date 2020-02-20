To the Editor:
Thank you to all who participated in Hope Association’s 45th Annual Snowmobile Ride-In. It was a great time for all who attended. Thank you also to all the volunteers who were there to help out. It is very much appreciated. Raffle winners: $200 cash – Cindy Blaisdell, $100 cash – Byron Ouellette (donated it back), $25 cash – Linda Dupill (donated it back), $25 What Not Shop gift certificate – Summer Reynolds, $25 Briar Patch gift certificate – Maria Ross, afghan made by Jeanne Gaccetta – Capri McPherson, movie gift basket – Cathy Gaccetta, Red Sox gift basket – Patricia Richard.
Kristin Haase
for the Hope Association
Rumford
