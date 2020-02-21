6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To hold a public hearing and vote on an application for a new lunch wagon permit for Brian T. Bates d/b/a The Outpost, located at 495 Wilton Road

Item 3: To review and approve the warrant for the March 30 Annual Town Meeting

Item 4: To approve an agreement to issue a construction overlimit permit to the contractor for Maine DOT Project Number 2446100

Item 5: To adopt a resolution in support of Recycling Reform for Maine

Item 6: To consider an expenditure of $355.50 for a full color ad in the Spring/ Summer 2020 Western Maine Regional Edition of Discover Maine Magazine, to be funded from the special projects account

Item 7: To approve the minutes of February 11, 2020

Item 8: To discuss other business

Item 9: To hold an Executive Session pursuant to 1 M.R.S. § 405.6.E to discuss pending or contemplated litigation

