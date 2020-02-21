WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of February 12.

Teams; Bowling Belles 101-67; Just 1 More 97-71

Willett-Glo 96-72;  Wreckin Balls 84-84

Living on a Spare 82-86; Designs by Darlene 81-87

Mines in the Gutter 79-89;  Spare Change 52-116

High Games: Kay Seefeldt 202;  Lynn Chellis 175

Melissa Malone 163;  Cecile Willett 162

Kelly Couture 156;  Heather Malone 154

Michelle Perkins 151;  Nicole Edmunds 144

High Series: Kay Seefeldt 497;  Lynn Chellis 495

Kelly Couture  436;   Cecile Willett 426

Melissa Malone 405;  Michelle Perkins 402

Heather Malone 391;  Lisa Dube 384

Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League Feb. 11

Mens High Game scratch: Albert Farmer 209; Mike Crandall 199; Chuck Hilaman 190;

Mens High Series scratch: Mike Crandall 534; Albert Farmer 511; Wayne Doyon 483;

Mens High Game handicap: Frank Cushman 243; Albert Farmer 242; Mike Crandall, 232

Mens High Series handicap: Albert Farmer 670; Frank Cushman 648; Mike Crandall 633

Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 194; Cleo Barker 155, Cathy Walton 142;

Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 562; Cathy Walton 413; Cleo Barker 373

Women’s High Game handicap: Peggy Needham 233; Cleo Barker 230; Mary Drinkwater 221

Women’s High Series handicap: Peggy Needham 649; Mary Drinkwater 646, Cleo Barker 598

