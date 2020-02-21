WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of February 12.
Teams; Bowling Belles 101-67; Just 1 More 97-71
Willett-Glo 96-72; Wreckin Balls 84-84
Living on a Spare 82-86; Designs by Darlene 81-87
Mines in the Gutter 79-89; Spare Change 52-116
High Games: Kay Seefeldt 202; Lynn Chellis 175
Melissa Malone 163; Cecile Willett 162
Kelly Couture 156; Heather Malone 154
Michelle Perkins 151; Nicole Edmunds 144
High Series: Kay Seefeldt 497; Lynn Chellis 495
Kelly Couture 436; Cecile Willett 426
Melissa Malone 405; Michelle Perkins 402
Heather Malone 391; Lisa Dube 384
Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League Feb. 11
Mens High Game scratch: Albert Farmer 209; Mike Crandall 199; Chuck Hilaman 190;
Mens High Series scratch: Mike Crandall 534; Albert Farmer 511; Wayne Doyon 483;
Mens High Game handicap: Frank Cushman 243; Albert Farmer 242; Mike Crandall, 232
Mens High Series handicap: Albert Farmer 670; Frank Cushman 648; Mike Crandall 633
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 194; Cleo Barker 155, Cathy Walton 142;
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 562; Cathy Walton 413; Cleo Barker 373
Women’s High Game handicap: Peggy Needham 233; Cleo Barker 230; Mary Drinkwater 221
Women’s High Series handicap: Peggy Needham 649; Mary Drinkwater 646, Cleo Barker 598
