GREENE – Deborah Ann Giles, 65, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Debbie was born in Lewiston on May 31, 1954, the daughter of Albert and Lorraine Lapointe Heywood. She was educated in Lewiston schools.Debbie was a member of the Greene Christian Community Church. She enjoyed attending Creative Works, knitting, playing bingo and Yahtzee, as well as visits with family. She is survived by her two sons, Scott Giles and wife Adria, Chris Giles and wife Jen; her grandchildren Sydney and Cayden; sister Shirline Heywood, two brothers Mark Heywood and John Heywood; nieces Leeann Heywood, Kristi Turner and Kelly Mendenhall and nephews Justin Heywood and Jason Heywood. She was predeceased by her parents; and half-brother Larry Heywood. The family wishes to thank the caring members of Rafts Inc. for their care and dedication. You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Deborah’s life by visiting her guest book at www.thefortingrouplewiston.comA memorial visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 24 from 4-7 p.m. at The Fortin Group/Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care & direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.Donations in Debbie’s memory may be made to one’s choice of animal humane society

