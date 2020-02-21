LEWISTON – Paul C. Fox, 84, a resident of Monmouth, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center. He was born March 8, 1935 in Lovell, the son of Charles H. Fox and Iva (Kendall) Fox.

He attended school in Lovell and graduated from Fryeburg Academy. On Jan. 6, 1956 in North Waterford, he married Iva E. Rugg. Mrs. Fox passed away on May 14, 2007.

He was employed as an auto mechanic at Coe’s Chevrolet, Bill Martin’s Chevrolet and Augusta Chevrolet. He was a member of the Monmouth Fire Department for over 60 years, serving as fire chief for nine years and was also a member of the Monmouth Fair Association. While he was fire chief at the Monmouth Fire Department he had two brothers also serving as fire chiefs, Larry Fox at Lovell Fire Department and Albert Fox at E. Stoneham Fire Department. Paul’s three brothers, Peter, Steve and Fred served as assistant fire chiefs.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who loved spending time with family.

Paul is survived by two sons, Curtis Fox of Monmouth and Kevin Fox and his wife Tracy of Monmouth; six grandchildren, Alex Fox, Jessica Butler and husband Nate, Kyle Fox and partner Casey, Paul and Christof Fox, all of Monmouth, and Justin Fortier of Bangor; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, Peter Fox and wife Cindy of E. Stoneham, Larry Fox of Lovell and Steve Fox and wife Susan of Lovell, two sisters, Linda Allen of Waterford, Rosemary Fox of Albany Township, a sister-in-law, Mary Fox of E. Stoneham; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Iva E. Fox; two brothers, Fred and Albert Fox, a sister-in-law, Bonnie Fox and a brother-in-law, Neil Allen. Messages of condolence may be made to: www: finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main St., Monmouth. Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the spring at Monmouth Ridge Cemetery, Monmouth.

