Winston Campbell, 52, of Scarborough, violating conditions of release, 9:54 a.m. Wednesday in Paris by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
Bruce Farrar, 47, of Bethel, operating while suspended or revoked, 1:54 a.m. Wednesday in Bethel by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Joy-Pagliarulo, 38, of Belmont, New Hampshire, violating conditions of release, operating after suspension, 6:32 p.m. Tuesday in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
Robert Koehler, 44, of Dixfield, fugitive from justice, 3:17 p.m. in Dixfield by the Dixfield Police Department.
Gregory Morse, 47, of Rumford, domestic violence assault, 11:49 p.m. Thursday in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
Luke Oliver, 21, of Sabattus, operating while suspended, violating conditions of release, 3:24 p.m. Thursday by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
James Talbot, 32, of Norway, aggravated assault, 2:37 p.m. Wednesday by the Norway Police Department.
Wednesday Westleigh, 43, of Oxford, operating under the influence, violating conditions of release, 1:18 a.m. Friday in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
