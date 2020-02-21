LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced its Education Center classes for March. Classes are held at 8 Falcon Road and are free unless noted.

Coping with Serious Illness: From 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3; instructor: Angela Moore, Beacon Hospice. She will provide a review of different strategies and coping mechanisms.

Game Day at SeniorsPlus: From 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, for fun, socialization and popcorn. Bring a favorite game to share. All are welcome.

AARP Safe Driving: From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12; instructor: AARP staff/volunteer; cost, $20 for nonmembers and $15 for AARP members, payable to AARP. Drivers 55+ who complete the class are eligible for discounts on their auto insurance for three years. Bring driver’s license, lunch and AARP membership card. Class minimum of eight.

Living Well for Better Health: From 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 17 to April 21, Spring Rock Park, 802 Church Hill Road, Leeds. The program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions.

Journalism, Truth, and Healthy Communities: From 2-3 p.m. Thursday, March 19; Instructor: Judy Meyer, executive editor of the Sun Journal, Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel. She will discuss the importance of newspapers and their evolution into an increasingly digital platform. There will be time for Q&A.

Paint & Take: From 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 24; instructor: Yvonne Allen; $15 for materials. Paint an 11 x 14 canvas of a spring scene with tulips. All materials, including the canvas, paint brushes and paint, are included. Class size is limited to 16.

Crafting with Corinne: From 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25; instructor: Corinne Saindon; $5 for materials. Create a one-of-a-kind Easter bunny candy box with a coordinating card. Cost covers all materials for both projects. Class size is limited to 10.

Living Well with Chronic Pain: From 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 26 through April 30, Dempsey Center, 29 Lowell St. The workshop offers strategies for managing chronic pain and related symptoms. All completers will receive a gift card to Hannaford or Walmart. Class limit of 20 people. Open to individuals affected by cancer, managing cancer, their friends and family.

Medicare Made Simple: From 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26; instructor: SeniorsPlus staff. Medicare is complex so learn how to navigate it with this introductory course.

All about MedAccess: From 1:30-3 p.m. Monday, March 30; instructor: Charlotte LeBelle, MaineHealth MedAccess. A detailed overview of the MaineHealth MedAccess and Coverage to Care programs. Learn about the screening line to determine eligibility for either or both programs. Time for questions will be provided.

Retirement 101: From 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 31; instructor: Zoe Theriault, Banker’s Life. Learn methods to protect assets against inflation and prevent outliving retirement income and savings. Light refreshments will be provided.

Living Well with Diabetes: From 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 31 to May 12, Lewiston Adult Education, 156 East Ave. The workshop is designed to help people managing diabetes learn how to live well. Prediabetics, diabetics and their friends and family are invited to participate. All completers will receive a $20 gift card to Hannaford or Walmart. Register through Lewiston Adult Education. Visit lewiston.coursestorm.com or call 207-795-4141.

Ongoing

Knitting Group: From 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Work on a project or learn how to knit. Bring yarn and knitting needles. Use back entrance.

Book Club: From 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. The peer-facilitated club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. The book to be read for this month’s group is “The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter” by Hazel Gaynor.

Exercise classes

Total Strength and Balance: Mondays, 11:15 a.m. to noon or 12:15-1 p.m.; Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. or 12:30-1:10 p.m. Linn Morin, certified trainer. $40 for 18 classes; $30 for 12 classes; $18 for six classes; $5 drop-in. To register or for more information, call Linn at 207-523-9055.

Chair Yoga for Seniors: From 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Session 1: Jan. 27 to March 23; Session 2: March 30 toJune 1; off April 20 and May 25. Instructor: Tisha Bremner; $8 drop-in (space permitting) or $40 for eight weeks. Combines meditation, easy warm-ups, energizing stretches and balancing yoga postures with deep breath awareness. Open to all experience and ability levels.

Chair Yoga: From 8:45-9:45 a.m. Fridays, Session 1 six weeks, Feb.14 to March 20; Session 2 six weeks, March 27 to May 8, off May 24. Instructor: Mary Bishop; $8 drop-in, $30 for six weeks. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability.

Chair to Mat Yoga: From 10-11 a.m. Fridays, Session 1 six weeks, Feb. 14 to March 20; Session 2 six weeks, March 27 to May 8, off April 24. Instructor: Mary Bishop; $8 drop-in, $30 for six weeks. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with the support of a chair, floor and props.

Franklin and Oxford counties

Game Day in Norway: From 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston St. Games fun and socialization. Bring a favorite game to share. All are welcome.

A Matter of Balance: From 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays, March 4 through April 22, Gold LEAF Institute Senior College, Farmington. A Matter of Balance emphasizes practical strategies to reduce fear of falling and increase activity levels. Workshop open to members of Gold LEAF Institute Senior College. For more information or to become a member, visit goldleafinstitute.org or call 207-778-7063.

Savvy Caregiver: From 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, March 10 to April 14; Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington, 175 Knowlton Corner Road. The workshop is a six-session training series for caregivers. The program helps caregivers better understand the changes their loved ones are experiencing, and how to best provide individualized care throughout the progression of Alzheimer’s or dementia. For information and eligibility, call SeniorsPlus.

All about MedAccess: From 1:30-3 p.m. Monday, March 23 (snow date Wednesday, March 25), SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston St., Norway; instructor: Charlotte LeBelle, MaineHealth MedAccess. A detailed overview of the MaineHealth MedAccess and Coverage to Care programs. Learn about the screening line to determine if eligible for either or both of the programs. Time for questions will be provided.

SeniorsPlus is fully accessible, and hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. Register for classes by calling 207-795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

« Previous

Next »