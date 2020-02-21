A Fairfield man was stopped and questioned Thursday after he brought a loaded handgun to a security checkpoint at the Portland International Jetport, the Transportation Security Administration said.

It is the fifth loaded gun found at security checkpoints in the Portland airport since November.

The 9mm pistol was loaded with six rounds and was discovered in a pocket of a backpack when it was sent through an X-ray machine.

Police confiscated the gun, detained the man and questioned him, the TSA said in a statement.

It is the second time this year that agents seized a handgun from a passenger who attempted to bring a firearm through security.

Last year, the TSA confiscated three handguns, and in 2018 agents found four, according to the federal agency.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms, but only if they are properly packaged in checked baggage and declared. Guns must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.

Across the country, TSA agents seized 4,432 firearms from carry-on bags in 2019.

Bringing a firearm to a TSA checkpoint can be charged criminally, and TSA has the power to assess civil fines of up to $13,333 for weapons violations. A typical first offense carries an average penalty of $4,100, according to the agency.

Typically, passengers who bring a gun to a checkpoint are permitted to take possession to place it in a safe place – such was with a family member or in a locked vehicle – before they are allowed to board their flight.

