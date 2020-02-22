AUBURN – Keith R. Dubuc, 59, passed away in Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, surrounded by family and close friends.

Born in Lewiston to parents Joan and Bob Dubuc, who owned a large RV dealership, Keith believed in the excitement of exploring the open road; and upon graduating from Lewiston High School in 1978, his path led him to Orlando, Fla. where he attended the University of Central Florida and was a member of the SAE fraternity.

A sensitive soul who felt all of life’s ups and downs poignantly, Keith’s life was forever changed in his junior year of college, when his parents died in a tragic plane crash. After that, Keith moved to Atlanta, a city he grew to love, where he worked as a retail manager for a novelty store and in various sales jobs – roles that he pursued as a way of continuing his parents’ legacy. Working at Ticketmaster, Keith was able to secure front row seats to a multitude of big-name concerts, meet and get photographed with musicians Celine Dion, Rod Stewart and was chosen to dance on stage with Dianna Ross.

Keith loved all animals, especially cats. While in Atlanta, he began adopting homeless cats (and one dog) that he found as strays. He continued this throughout his life, most recently adopting a cat from the Humane Society that no one else wanted. She had cancer, and he lovingly cared for her until she died.

Keith moved back to Maine in 2007, to the delight of his family and friends here. His career path in the Lewiston/Auburn area led him to the medical field, where he worked as a CNA at CMMC and as a phlebotomist.

Keith had an infectious smile that lit up a room, a loving and compassionate heart, and a great sense of humor. His incredible memory made him a legendary storyteller and an unrivaled Trivial Pursuit competitor who everyone always wanted on their team. Keith was always happiest outdoors, tending to his garden with care and pride (he could grow anything!) and listening to his vast collection of music.

Keith is survived by his sisters Karen Thompson (and her partner, Harry McMann) of Portland and Kim Farnsworth (and husband Dale McCormick) of South Carolina; his nephew Parker Adams (and his wife Colleen) of Auburn, nephew Kristen Farnsworth; great nephews Jamison Adams and Robert Farnsworth, his great niece Payton Farnsworth; his aunt Claudette Baker (and husband David) of Florida; and his cousins Belinda Chapais, Tammy Baker, and Shawn Baker.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Gipper’s in Auburn on March 1, 2020 from 12:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Condolences and donations may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com. Arrangements under the care of the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home.

Any donations can

be sent to the:

Greater Androscoggin

Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

