It took Lauren Berube two years of college to do what she could not do during four years of high school.

Match the school record.

The Bates College sophomore tied the Bates women’s indoor pole vault record with a vault of 11 feet, 1.75 inches on Feb. 8 during the Maine State Meet at Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

“In high school, my goal was always to get the record of 11 feet,” said the graduate of Edward Little High School in Auburn. “When I didn’t get the record in high school, I was disappointed.”

Berube’s highest vault at ELHS was 10 feet, 9 inches.

“Things are just starting to click with me technique wise,” Berube said about her success in track and field. “A lot of little things need to happen for things to go right.”

Berube is tied for the school record with her roommate, Lily Simmons, a sophomore from West Virginia.

“Yes, we are both competitive, but we are both looking for each other to succeed,” Berube said about Simmons.

Being so close to Simmons “will just push me to go harder,” Berube said.

Vaulting is not Berube’s only athletic accomplishment at Bates.

Berube was a walk-on on the Bates women’s soccer team her sophomore year, after having been cut from the team her freshman year.

“I was so mad when I did not make it freshman year,” Berube said. “There was a new coach my sophomore year. I trained for tryouts and made the team.”

“It’s a challenge navigating three sport seasons,” Berube said about competing in outdoor track and field in the spring, soccer in the fall and indoor track over the winter.

Academics take priority over athletics at Bates, a concept that was proven when Berube’s track coach facilitated a math exam during a track meet.

“There are days when I can’t make practice because I have so much school work to do and coaches are OK with that,” Berube said. “I’m not sure that would be the case at some schools.”

When considering colleges, Berube was unsure if Bates was right for her because the campus is 10 minutes from her house. But the Lewiston campus and the Auburn home where she grew up sometimes seem worlds apart.

“I am so busy at school with homework and sports,” she said. “The only time I get to see mom and dad is at a track meet or a soccer game. Dad will sometimes drop off a coffee so we can talk for 10 minutes.”

Berube is majoring in math, with an education minor. Currently, she is also taking classes in piano and dance.

While in high school, Berube tutored local students in math to earn money for college. She still finds time to tutor kids and waitress at local restaurants during school breaks.

“My parents never forced me into sports or academics. It’s just me,” Berube, the salutatorian of her high school graduating class, said of her drive to succeed in school and sports.

“Try your best. That’s all you can do. Something good will always come out of giving 100%.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: