We had numerous people correctly identify one of several colorful pieces of a sculpture that was erected in the Bates Mill Complex in Lewiston.  The sculpture by artist Charlie Hewitt is entitled Lewiston/Auburn Rattle.  It was initially installed in an empty lot on Lisbon Street but moved to its present location when the Hartley Block was built.  Our winner, Laura Lowell, of Livermore Falls, watched workers install the sculpture from her office in the Bates Mill Complex.  She said you can see the individual pieces sway back and forth on a windy day.

