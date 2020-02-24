AUBURN — The Edward Little High School Class of ’51 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Village Inn for the monthly luncheon. All members are invited. The class meets on the fourth Friday of the month with the exception of November and December, which is the third Friday.
RUMFORD — The Stephens High School Class of 1952 will hold the monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Hotel Rumford, Canal Street. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited.
