PERU — The fifth annual Little Tim’s Ice Fishing DerbyIce Fishing Derby will take place Saturday, March 7, on Worthley Pond.

Timothy M. Holland followed in the footsteps of his father, Timothy Holland, as a known mentor to children in the community, teaching them about hunting, fishing and how to appreciate and enjoy the outdoors.

The younger Holland died unexpectedly Jan. 16, 2016, at the age of 33.

The derby is put on in his memory, with all proceeds going to Camp Postcard in Poland. The camp embraces everything little Tim believed in, giving Maine kids the gift of the great outdoors.

Last year’s derby was the most successful yet, raising $6,000 for Camp Postcard.

The event will be held at The Farm, 153 East Shore Road. There will be food, event apparel, adult and youth prizes and raffles. Items include a hunting rifle, a lifetime hunting license, an ice auger and a game camera.

Preregistration is open and can be done through PayPal.me/littletimsderby, by calling Anna at 207-562-7370 or Peggy at 207-562-4258. Registration begins at 5:30 a.m. March 7 at The Farm. For more information and to keep up with news on the event, follow the Facebook page at https://fb.me/littletimsannualfishingderby.

