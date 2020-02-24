Arrests
- Brandon B. Brown, 35, of Bethel, operating under the influence, 3:16 p.m. Saturday, in Bethel, by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Armando M. Fuentes, 31, of Canton, domestic violence assault, 10:29 p.m. Saturday, in Canton, by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Robert M. Marshall, 34, of Madison, burglary, refusal to submit to arrest, refusal to stop, possession of burglary tools, 2:27 a.m. Sunday, in Bethel, by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Richard J Nicholson, 27, of Brownfield, operating under the influence, failure to appear after bailed, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, failure to give correct name, operating while suspended, 10:15 a.m. Sunday, in Brownfield, by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Bryce M. Wilson, 18, of Dixfield, violating conditions of release, 2:31 a.m. Saturday, in Dixfield, by the Dixfield Police Department.
