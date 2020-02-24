LEWISTON — Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services and A Family For ME will host a foster care panel discussion from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. The panel, facilitated by Todd Landry, director of the DHHS Office of Child and Family Services (OCFS), will include foster parents, youth in care and DHHS staff.

The panel’s discussion is intended to help inform potential foster parents about the experience of fostering a youth in care, and will include topics such as changes DHHS has made to help families that are becoming licensed, support available to parents once they become licensed, and what foster care is like from the foster parents’ and youth’s perspectives.

It will be followed by a time to ask foster parents and providers questions about foster care, with light refreshments served. The event will take place at the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston Auburn campus, 51 Westminster St. Seating is limited. Register by emailing [email protected] or calling 1-844-893-6311.

As of Dec. 1, 2019, there were 2,222 children in the custody of Maine DHHS, with the number of licensed foster (resource) homes far fewer than the number needed. To learn more about foster care and adoption in Maine, visit A Family for ME at www.afamilyformemaine.org or call toll free at 1-844-893-6311.

