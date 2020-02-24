RANGELEY — The Rangeley Skating Club and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce have announced winners at the annual Rangeley Winterpaloozah! on Feb. 16 at Haley Pond.

Dog Keg Pull: Small dogs, Kerry Gardner with Oscar; medium dogs, Nancy and Gary Perlson with Scout; large dogs, Sara Gould with Tila.

Cardboard Sled Race: Best design, Moe Webber/Adelaide Dea; fastest, Nate Beauregard.

Firewood Toss: Men, Pete Clancy; women, Bobbi Driscoll; youth, Max LaPointe.

Fat Tire Bike Race: Dustin Duchesne.

Buoy Ball: Men, Jeff Berman; women, Sarah Gagne; teen, Ethan Hoffman; youth, Christian Jonas.

For the second year, agents from the Rangeley Border Patrol station were on hand to meet with participants, take photos and answer questions.

Event co-organizer Karen A. Ogulnick, representing the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce, noted “We were extremely pleased with the turnout for this year’s event for all of the events at Haley Pond. We could not put on this event without the hard work of all the volunteers and we very much appreciate our sponsors who support the event. Next year, even bigger and better!”

Linda Dexter, event co-organizer representing the Rangeley Skating Club, stated, “The enthusiasm for this event is increasing. We have families who plan their vacation week to include Winterpaloozah! Our goal is to make this a better event every year by adding new activities and getting more people to join in the fun.”

