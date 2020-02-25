WEST PARIS – Jane Littlehale of West Paris went to be with her Lord on February 6, 2020, after struggling with illnesses for a long time.

She was born to John and Virginia (Roberts) Carville in January of 1954. She was born in Farmington and raised in Stratton. She went to high school at Glen Cove Christian Academy. On Sept. 15, 1973 she married Jim Abbott. To them was born David J. Abbott. Jane and Jim were married for 22 years, until Jim died of cancer in May of 1995.

In 1996, Jane married Daniel Littlehale, and they celebrated 24 years together in January 2020.

She is survived by her husband Daniel; her son, David and his wife Julia; and two special grandchildren, Garrett and Ashlynn (who were the light of her life); her sister, Pam Laslie and Pam’s husband Carl, and her brother, John Carville. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

