PALM DESERT, Calif. – Kristopher Erik Donnell Akerley, 28, formerly of Lewiston, lost his battle to substance use disorder on Sunday evening, Feb. 16, 2020, at his residence in California. He was born in Austin, Texas on Sept. 24, 1991 and was raised in Lewiston, a son of Jeffrey and Stephanie (Cote) Akerley.

Kris was educated in Lewiston schools and graduated with the class of 2010. At the time of his passing, he was employed in the hospitality industry working in the catering division for the Marriott Renaissance Hotel Palm Desert. Kris held many positions over his short lifetime, but the ones he held dearest were always the ones he had working with children and animals.

He loved the mountains of Maine and the oceans of California. He was happiest when he was hiking mountain tops or walking the beach and filled with joy when doing this with family and friends.

Kris was a kind young man, with a big heart who was amazingly outgoing, funny and filled with a sense of adventure. He leaves a tremendous void in so many lives and will be missed dearly.

He leaves behind his father, Jeff Akerley and partner Lisa Bernier of Winthrop, his mother, Stephanie Gelinas, and stepfather, Gerry Gelinas of Lewiston; his stepmother, Suzi Akerley and partner Michael LaCarrubba of Topsham; his precious daughter Natalia Grace Akerley, who held a very special place in his heart and her mother Alicia Votta of Cranston, R.I.; grandparents, Connie and Russell Akerley of Auburn, Roland and Jeannette Cote of Lewiston and Lucille Gelinas of Auburn; three brothers, Lukas Akerley and partner John Griffin of Boston, Elijah Akerley and partner Renette Hammer of San Francisco, and Tony Gelinas and wife Jennifer of Oxford, two sisters, Myolene Gelinas of Lewiston and Angela Kenerson and husband Stephen of Levant; his birth mother, Nancy Blanchard; and biological siblings, Rebecca, Zachery, Drake and Taia of Texas; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved dog, Comet.

A celebration of Kris’ life will take place on Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m. at Pathway Vineyard Church, 12 Foss Rd. Lewiston.

