NORWAY – Marcia Lee Ayer Kilgore, 77, of Norway passed away peacefully in her home after a long illness. She was surrounded by her loving husband James and her youngest daughters, Pamela and Tracey, while she passed. She was born April 5, 1942 in Norway to Everett Ayer and Dorothea Payne Ayer.

She attended Norway schools and was part of the Norway High Class of 1960. As a young girl she was in many of the various parades in Norway, often winning many of the contests. In high school she was a majorette and she had a passion for dancing. She was a wonderful crafter, once having her own craft business. Most remembered by her ability to make people laugh, usually at own antics. The greatest gift she gave was the ability the not take yourself so serious and laugh at yourself first.

Most of the life she worked as a payroll clerk for the Norway area shoe factories. Later in her life she worked for Community Concepts and her own Craft Shop.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Sandra and Carol Ann, her brothers, Alan and Gordon; and her special aunts, Muriel, Janice and Beverly and her uncle, Terry.

She is survived by her husband, James; her daughters, Tracey Krawchuck and her husband David and their children, Alex, Kaitlyn and Celeste from Saline, Mich.; her daughter, Pamela Huntress and her husband Mickey and daughter, Hayley of North Bridgton; her daughter, Tarnya King of South Paris; her daughter, Vicki Boyce and her husband Kimball of South Paris and their daughter, Jamie and son Trevor. She is also survived by many cousins that were near and dear to her heart; along with a niece, Rhonda Sheehan and her husband Tom; and a nephew Alan Ayer and his wife Katie and their children.

The last four months of her life she was able to remain at home to be cared for by her husband and her youngest daughters along with the tremendous help from the wonderful nurses, home health aides, and social workers from Androscoggin Home Hospice Care.

There will be no immediate services at this time, but a celebration of life will be held in late spring or early summer.

