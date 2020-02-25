Maine will remain warmer than normal over the next few days — inland Maine is expected to see highs in the 40s Tuesday. But some rain and snow showers are expected Wednesday. Then the next storm is still slated to arrive on Thursday.

The location of a rain/snow line remains the biggest question, but the ski resorts will benefit from this one and there is the potential for a foot plus there.

At the coast rain will probably be the dominant precipitation type. In between, there will be a battle line between rain and snow.

Colder temps will arrive over the weekend.

