FARMINGTON — On Saturday, February 1, Franklin County 4-H held its annual recognition event; with well over 75 members and their families attending, it was a really fun afternoon.

First, pizza from Arkay in Farmington was feasted on. Brandon Dudley, a Franklin County native and 4-H alumni, then spoke about his recent X-Games medal win.

Dudley suffered a massive spinal injury that left him paralyzed from the chest down. His messages of “never give up” and “pursue your dreams, no matter what” were well received by all.

The afternoon was filled with excellent presentations from the four Franklin County 4-H members who recounted their trip to Citizenship Washington Focus last July. They spoke of how it changed them and shared information about the trip and their favorite memories. Thanks to Sadie 0, Alexis M., Jack S, and Johnathan C.

The Franklin County 4-H Beef Club spoke about their club trip to Louisville, Kentucky, to the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) where they spent time go-carting, sightseeing, learning, and even did some showing of beef cattle at the national level. Members shared their favorite parts of the trip and the things they learned while traveling with their entire club and their leaders/families.

Franklin County volunteers were honored for their service. Alumni awards were presented to Razell Ward and Robert Silanpaa. Some volunteers were recognized for their years of service; others for becoming volunteers.

Awards were given to members for completing their 1st, 5th, and 10th years in 4-H as well as recognizing our youngest cloverbud members. All 4-H members who completed a state project record were given certificates for their efforts. Project pins were awarded to members who scored very high on those records.

Clover Pride Awards were given to members Hannah M., Doe-C-Doe Dairy Goat Club; Reed P., Supper on the Table; Page R. Dusty Boots; James D., Franklin County Dairy Club; Caleb F., Franklin County Beef Boosters Club and Lauren R., Working Steer Club. Their leaders presented the awards that are based on personal achievements and accomplishments within 4-H.

The Doris Gay Memorial Award, a new award last year, was presented to Mariah J. She was nominated by her leaders in the Doe-C-Doe Dairy Goat Club.

Blue ribbon members we also recognized for their status and 4-H involvement. Dusty Boots, Franklin County Dairy Club, and Franklin County Beef Club were recognized as blue ribbon clubs.

County medals for excellence/achievement highlighted in their project records were presented to:

Agriculture: Amberleah S., Reed P., Matthew S. and Mariah J.

Home Management: John Curtis W. and Reed P.

Achievement: Mariah J., Reed P., Amberleah S. and Bradley S.

Leadership: Caitlin P., Caleb M., Lauren R. and Hailey D.

Citizenship: Sadie O., Alexis M., John S. and Jack S.

There were many other awards and recognition given of club members for their amazing work done in 2019.

Everyone enjoyed baked goods families brought to share and a super “cool” (but really HOT) hot cocoa bar provided by the Leader’s Association and the Awards Committee members.

