Food Cupboard



JAY — During Lent( Feb 28- April 3) the Food Cupboard hours will be changed from Thursday afternoons to Friday afternoons (2-4 p.m.). During that time, the St. Rose Parish Hall will be open as a warming center and the Free Store on the third floor will also be open. Food Cupboard hours will be coordinated for that time ONLY-then return to Thursday afternoons, as usual. The Food Cupboard is located at 2 Church St. in Jay.

Dance

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 33 Women’s Auxiliary is having a Pajama Dance on Feb. 29 from 7 to 11 p.m. Wear your favorite nightwear and dance the night away in comfort to the music of Shiloh Creek. Admission is $8 and the money raised goes to the VFW National Home for Children. The post is located at 64 Jewell St. in Jay.

VFW

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, located at 64 Jewell St in Jay is now open to the public. Activities are karaoke on Mondays from 6-9 p.m., cribbage on Wednesdays at 6 p.m., live music and dancing on Thursdays at 7 p.m., Public Supper on Fridays at 5 p.m.

Luncheon

FARMINGTON —Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road. Fish Chowder Luncheon, Wednesday, February 26, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Price: Free —Donations accepted. The luncheon is only cancelled if the weather is bad for travelling. When the RSU 9 cancels so do we. No school, no chowder! Call Debbie at 778-3921 to answer questions.

Library



FAYETTE —March 15, Underwood Memorial Library – Main Street, Fayette at 2 p.m. Come meet Fayette resident and author Patrick McGowan. Purchase and have him sign a copy of his book titled: One Good Thing. See you there!

March 22 at 2 p.m., come hear Libby Bischof, Ph. D., Professor of History at USM, speaking on the topic of “Thinking About the Bicentennial in 2020.”

Dance

REGION — The Franklin County Children’s Task Force will be holding two simultaneous Father Daughter Dances again this year on Saturday March 7, from 6 – 9 p.m. One dance will take place at the Spruce Mountain Middle School Gym, and the other will take place in the more northern area of Franklin County at the Strong Elementary School Gym. Anyone wishing to purchase advance tickets may do so beginning in February at the Children’s Task Force in Farmington, the Flower Barn in Jay, the White Elephant in Strong, and/or Edmunds Market in Kingfield. One ticket covers both Father and his daughter(s). The event is for fathers and daughters of any age. There will be a DJ and photographer at both events. Cost for tickets is $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Fathers and their daughters are encouraged to come and dance the night away, enjoy give-away prizes and each other’s company. For more information or to donate to our drawings and dress giveaway, please contact the Franklin County Children’s Task Force at 778-6960, email our Community Coordinator [email protected] or stop by our office at 113 Church Street in Farmington.

Farmer’s Market

FARMINGTON —The Farmington Grange has decided to continue the Winter Farmers Market on an altered schedule. Starting Feb 8, the Market will meet on EVEN dates, on Saturdays; in essence, every other Saturday. The times will be the same, 10-1. Due to agreement with the post office, we have more parking available this year, next to the hall, during market hours. When the post office closes at 11, even more parking spaces are available. It should be noted that vendors need to bring their products in before 10, so people should not count on parking close to the building before 10. Some vendors have decided to take the rest of the winter off, but new vendors have joined. Anyone wishing to be a vendor at the market should contact Bonnie Clark at 778-1416. There is free coffee and tea, board games are available, the fires are roaring, and plenty of good socializing. Please join us. The Farmington Grange Hall is located at 124 Bridge Street in West Farmington, just across the bridge from Main Street, to the right.

Food addicts



WESTBROOK — Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a 12 Step Program for individuals suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating and bulimia. There will be a free community information meeting on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Larrabee Village in Westbrook, ME at 8 a.m. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Everyone is welcome, including those who think they may have a food problem or are concerned about someone who may. For more information, call Kim C. 207-899-6588 or visit our website at www.foodaddicts.org.

