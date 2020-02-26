POLAND — Brady Locke and Nick Villanueva scored 12 points apiece and Roland Buzzell was right behind with 11 to pace the visiting Patriots past the Knights 65-40 on Wednesday.

Dillon Young added eight points for Gray-New Gloucester.

Leading Poland offensively were Ivan Sheloske and Jack Wang with 10 points each, while JJ McInnes scored eight and Brandon Storer and Hannah Michaud both poured in six points.

COLLEGE SPORTS

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BATES 14, BABSON 10: Chloe Robinson scored a first-half hat trick and Jordyn Tveter scored two of her three goals in the second half to help the Bobcats (1-1) keep their distance from the Beavers (1-1) in a non-conference matchup at Garcelon Field in Lewiston.

Kathryn Grennon, Liv Sandford and Margaret Smith each had two goals, and Summer Dias and Avery MacMullen one apiece for Bates. Smith added two assists and Grennon and Dias both had one.

Georgia Salvatore scored a game-high four goals for Babson, while Sophia McCann had three, Erin Jayne two and Juliana McGuire one, Jayne also had two assists.

Rachel Deptula stopped eight of 10 shots in the win, and Cricket Filgor made six saves in the loss.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 71, NEW HAMPSHIRE 62: The University of Maine won its seventh straight women’s basketball game Wednesday, topping New Hampshire at Durham, New Hampshire.

The Black Bears conclude the regular season against the University of Maryland Baltimore County at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Dor Saar had 21 points, five assists and five steals for Maine (15-14, 11-4 AE), which shot 12 of 16 from the free-throw line.

Cumberland native Ashley Storey led UNH (10-17, 7-8) with 23 points. Amanda Torres chipped in with 11 points.

