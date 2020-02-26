100 Years Ago: 1920

The “annual frolics” under the auspices of the Lunn and Sweet Employers Association will take place in Lewiston City Hall, Thursday evening, March 3, at 8 pm. Lunn and Sweet salesmen from all over the country will be here at the end of the week for the semi-annual sales convention which is known to everyone as one of the most enthusiastic sales convention in the United States.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Edward Little Parents Music Association’s annual Pop Concert will be held Saturday evening, March 7, at the school gymnasium. Persons at work on the ticket committee are Mr. and Mrs. J. Harvey Theriault of Old Danville Road, Auburn, and their children, Kathy and Bruce. The high school students are handling the ticket distribution while parents take on the responsibility of overall ticket sales.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The slush that fell from the sky Friday should not hinder winter carnival activities set to commence Saturday. “The wet snow hasn’t melted any of the snow already on the ground, and it’s supposed to get real cold,” said Bicentennial Committee Chairman Rick LaChapelle. “The Recreation Department will be the one to decide if it gets canceled, but all systems are go unless we get a downpour.” The festivities will start with a snowshoe parade starting from the parking lot at the Montagnard Club at 12:30 p.m. The route takes the parade up Lisbon Street, to Pine Street, ending at Kennedy Park. “Snowshoe clubs from all over are heading to Lewiston this weekend,” said LaChapelle.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

