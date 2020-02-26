A Mount Vernon man who police say fled from a stopped vehicle Wednesday before leading officers on a 90-minute chase through the woods, including some time on a stolen snowmobile, was arrested shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Caleb Hupper, 30, was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including one for violating bail conditions, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. McCausland said Hupper was expected to be charged in connection with Wednesday’s chase.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a Maine State trooper pulled over a vehicle in southeastern Mount Vernon, McCausland said, although he wasn’t immediately able to say on which road.

Hupper, who was a passenger, bolted from the vehicle into the woods on foot, launching the pursuit.

Related Read more crime stories

Over the next 90 minutes, the Maine State Police and the Maine Warden Service, with officers from the Winthrop police and Office of State Fire Marshal, and a Maine Forest Service helicopter, chased Hupper for about 7 miles through the woods in Mount Vernon and Readfield.

Along the way, Hupper apparently stole a snowmobile in Mount Vernon as he was being pursued, McCausland said.

Hupper was arrested near Maranacook Community High School, which was briefly locked down, and then taken to the Kennebec County jail in Augusta.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: