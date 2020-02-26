PORTLAND — Spring is coming and One Longfellow Square is excited to welcome some great acts like Celtic wonder Cherish the Ladies, and singer-songwriters like Holly Near and Jonatha Brooke as well as a St. Patrick’s day show with Josephine County, and an evening of bluegrass from the legendary Gibson Brothers.

Cherish the Ladies appear on Wednesday, March 4. $30 advance; $35 day of. Doors open at 6 p.m., the program begins at 7 p.m.

“It is simply impossible to imagine an audience that wouldn’t enjoy what they do,” says the Boston Globe, speaking of Cherish the Ladies, the long-running, Grammy-nominated, Irish-American super group that formed in New York City in 1985 to celebrate the rise of women in what had been a male-dominated Irish music scene and has since toured the world, played the White House and the Olympics, recorded 16 outstanding albums, including a live recording, “An Irish Homecoming,” which was simultaneously videotaped for a Public Television special that is airing across America and recently won an Emmy.

Highway Kind: A Celebration of Townes Van Zandt performs at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5. $12 advance; $15 day of. Doors open at 7.

Portland-based musician Seth Warner and his band will present Highway Kind: A Celebration of Townes Van Zandt, an evening full of the songs and stories from the life of this late, legendary and iconic Texas singer-songwriter.

Lauren Crosby, Liz Bills & MAMM’s “Girls Rock 2020” appear at 8 p.m. Friday, March 6. $10 advance; $12 day of. Doors open at 7.

As part of MAMM’s annual Girl Rock event, a celebration of girls’ involvement in music. Hailing from an island in Maine, Lauren Crosby’s music is a pure creative expression of the North Atlantic. With hints of smoke and salt, her voice is deeply captivating, yet light with wit and life. Liz Bills is a vocal powerhouse, a dynamic songwriter and an empowering force who bares her heart for the world to see.

WCLZ Presents: Oshima Brothers at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7. $12 advance; $15 day of. Doors open at 7.

Oshima Brothers’ magnetic sibling sound and contagious joy result from a lifetime of making music together. Raised in a musical family in rural Maine, the brothers have honed a harmony-rich blend of contemporary folk and acoustic pop. On stage, Sean and Jamie create a surprisingly full sound with dynamic vocals, electric and acoustic guitars, octave bass, loops, and percussion.

Chris Pureka goes on stage at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8. $17 advance; $22 day of. Doors open at 7.

It’s rare for an artist to bridge the divide between critical acclaim and dedicated fan engagement. Chris Pureka is a Portland-based singer-songwriter whose body of work has resonated deeply with these seemingly disparate milieus. Her bold vulnerability in processing the intimacies of her life in song has long appealed to those listeners who crave authenticity. Now, five years coming, she shares another powerful entry in her life’s work, her sixth release, the aptly titled, “Back in the Ring.”

Robbie Fulks perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12. $20 advance; $25 day of. Doors open at 7.

Nominated for two 2017 Grammy Awards: Best Folk Album (“Upland Stories”) and Best American Roots Song (“Alabama at Night”)! Robbie Fulks was born in York, Pennsylvania, and grew up in a half-dozen small towns in southeast Pennsylvania, the North Carolina Piedmonts and the Blue Ridge area of Virginia. He learned guitar from his dad, banjo from Earl Scruggs and John Hartford records, and fiddle (long since laid down in disgrace) on his own. He attended Columbia College in New York City in 1980 and dropped out in 1982 to focus on the Greenwich Village songwriter scene and other ill-advised pursuits.

Grant Gordy & Joe K. Walsh set up at 8 p.m. Friday, March 13. $15 advance; $20 day of. Doors open at 7.

“One of the best acoustic duos performing today” – Fretboard Journal. Monstrously talented guitarist Grant Gordy and mandolin virtuoso Joe K. Walsh are two prominent voices in the world of bluegrass and acoustic music. It’s no wonder: Gordy formerly served as guitarist in the David Grisman Quintet, while Walsh was a founding member of progressive string band Joy Kills Sorrow and longtime mandolinist for bluegrass darlings the Gibson Brothers.

Studio Two – The Early Beatles Tribute offered at 8 p.m. Friday, March 14. $20 advance, $25 day of. Doors open at 7.

Voted as “The Top Beatles Tribute band in New England” by The Boston Globe, Studio Two continues its tour in celebration of the 56th anniversary of The Beatles coming to America. Studio Two is a headlining Beatles band that pays tribute to the early Beatles years, choosing songs from the pre-Sgt. Pepper era. Featuring graduates of Berklee College of Music, Studio Two band mates met in a “cellar full of noise” in a town slightly west of Liverpool (Milford, New Hampshire!) to pay homage to the greatest rock band of all time.

Josephine County performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. $18 advance; $22 day of. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Josephine County combines the talents of four powerful traditional musicians into one exceptional musical experience ranging from the United States to Ireland and back. Josephine County has recently released its first album, “East to the West,” which features gorgeous four-part harmonies, dynamic instrumentals and a strong commitment to the traditions that brought them together from each of their disciplines.

Holly Near with Tammi Brown, Jan Martinelli, Tory Trujillo and special guest Crys Matthews appear at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. $25 advance; $30 day of. Doors open at 6.

Holly Near is a unique combination of entertainer, teacher and activist. An immense vocal talent, Near’s career as a singer has been defined by an unwillingness to separate her passion for music from her passion for human dignity. She is a skilled performer and an outspoken ambassador for peace who brings to the stage an integration of world consciousness, spiritual discovery and theatricality.

The Portland Jazz Orchestra with special guest Westbrook High School Jazz Ensemble go on stage at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19. $5 advance; $10 adult; $7 senior; $5 student. Doors open at 7.

Performing regularly at One Longfellow Square since 2006, the Portland Jazz Orchestra is Maine’s premier concert jazz ensemble. Under the direction of Dr. Chris Oberholtzer, this 19-piece jazz ensemble performs a variety of instrumental and vocal big band literature. PJO enjoys playing works written by members and area musicians such as Craig Skeffington, Mike Sakash, Brad Ciechomski, Jake Sturtevent and Terry White. In addition to performing original literature, PJO often performs music from the libraries of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Bill Holman, Patrick Williams, Woody Herman and Maria Schneider.

Miss Tess & The Talkbacks appeaar at 8 p.m. Friday, March 20. $15 advance; $20 day of. Doors open at 7.

When most people think of defiant music, they think of punk rock or outlaw country. But defying genres while transcending eras and resisting clichés is hard to pin down when it comes to artistry —unless you’re talking about Miss Tess, who does all of that and more on her new release, “The Moon Is an Ashtray.” Swinging for the fences and from the branches of jazz, country, blues and old school rock and roll, she has employed all of her influences and talents on a tour-de-force, while cleverly taking standard perspectives and ideas, like the definition of a love song, to task.

Jonatha Brooke performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21. $25 advance; $30 day of. Doors open at 7.

Jonatha Brooke has been writing songs, making records and touring since the early ’90s. After four major label releases, she started her own independent label, Bad Dog Records, in 1999, and has since released nine more albums – including the companion CD to her critically acclaimed, one woman, Off-Broadway show “My Mother Has Four Noses.”

Raging Brass appears at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 22. $12 advance; $15 day of. Doors open at 7.

Raging Brass is a seven-piece brass band playing the musical styles from Jamaica, Cuba, Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Brasil and New Orleans. Music that is Improvisational By Design. Featuring Eric Ambrose on trombone, drummer Gary Gemitti, Will Jones on tenor sax, guitarist and vocalist Matt Wasowski, tubist Rafael Keilt-Fryre, Mike Ayotte on alto sax, and bandleader, arranger and trumpet player Marc Chillemi.

The Gibson Brothers go on stage at 8 p.m. Friday, March 27. $25 advance; $30 day of . Doors open at 7.

An evening of bluegrass from legends of the genre. The Gibson Brothers — siblings Eric and Leigh Gibson — have already made over a dozen albums, but none quite like the new Dan Auerbach-produced “Mockingbird.” Their newest venture is an effortless blend of classic ’70s-infused rock and timeless country, a modern twist on their traditional sound, and harmonies that will keep you wishing for more.

