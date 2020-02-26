ROXBURY — Voters at the annual town meeting Monday will be asked to appropriate $48,729 for the first payment on the the salt/sand shed loan.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall on Route 17. There will be a social and dedication of the annual town report at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Office.

Last year, voters authorized a loan of up to $300,000 to build the 58- by 96-foot storage building.

“That project is working out very nicely,” John Sutton, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, said. “One of the warrant articles is to ask for the first installment of that.”

Another article asks for $15,000 for capital improvement projects.

“We’re going to ask for monies to do some repairs on the boat launch at Roxbury Pond,” Sutton said. “We’re looking into putting some buoys marking where the boats can go because there’s a swimming area right next to it. We want to see if we can keep the boats out of there, or people mooring their boats there.”

He said the boat launch is not that old, but officials want to repair one part this year.

“It gets a lot of use, all year round,” he said. “There’s a fair amount of use in the wintertime for snowmobiles getting onto the pond.”

Sutton said the snowplow contract expires this year, and the budget includes $180,000 for a three-year contract as the part of the winter roads maintenance article. The winter roads account has increased to $214,798, from $185,000 last year. There is a balance of $34,798 from 2019.

Sutton said the contractor plows more than 13 miles of roads, plus the boat launch, two dry hydrants, the Town Office and Fire Department parking lot.

The annual subsidy for Med-Care Ambulance has increased from $9,206 to $17,329.

This year’s municipal budget is up about $65,537, to $652,643, Renee Hodsdon, tax collector/treasurer, said.

Voters will elect a selectman and a director for Regional School Unit 10, both are three-year terms. Sutton is running unopposed for re-election. His wife, Kathy, is running unopposed for school director.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: