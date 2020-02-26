ALPINE SKIING

CLASS B ALPINE CHAMPIONSHIP DAY 2

RUMFORD — The Maranacook girls team won its second straight Class B Alpine state title Thursday, Feb. 20 at Black Mountain.

Telstar’s Abigail Landry won Thursday’s slalom event with a combined time of 1:31.92.

The Black Bears won Tuesday’s giant slalom with 768 points and added another 741 points with a slalom win for a team total of 1,506 points.

Rounding out the top 10 were: Fort Kent (1,498), Yarmouth (1,473), Cape Elizabeth (1,467), Spruce Mountain (1,438), Rangeley (1,428), Mountain Valley (1,362), Caribou (1,297), Mt. Abram (1,267) and Lake Region (1,252).

Individually, Landry was followed by Eleanor Donahue (Yarmouth, 1:33.05), Anya Monson (Cape Elizabeth, 1:33.55), Bailey Coates (Spruce Mountain, 1:33.96) and Bristol Quimby (Rangeley, 1:34.57).

The Maranacook Black Bears won the boys’ slalom with 717 points and finished with 1,475 points after two days of skiing to take the state crown.

Rounding out the top 10 from two days of competition were: Lake Region (1450), Yarmouth (1,445), Fort Kent (1,443), Gray-New Gloucester (1,422), John Bapst (1,411), Caribou (1,381), Mountain Valley (1,310), Cape Elizabeth (1,240) and Mt. Abram (1,229).

Top local boys finishers included: Keegan Brooks (Gray-NG, 19th, 1:36.36), Aaron Labrash (Mountain Valley, 20th, 1:37.17), Jack Gilbert (Spruce Mountain, 29th, 1:42.84), Edward Pease (Mt. Abram, 36th, 1:49.41), Austin Gates (Leavitt, 49th, 2:01.67), Jaxen Call (Telstar, 64th, 3:25.80) and Nathanial Bliss (Rangeley, 62nd, 2:24.10).

CLASS B ALPINE CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY 1

RUMFORD — Yarmouth’s Eleanor Donahue won the girls giant slalom at Black Mountain on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Spruce Mountain’s Bailey Coates came in fourth, the highest finish among area skiers.

In the girls giant slalom competition, Donahue topped the pack with a combined time of 1:51.09. Coates, Spruce Mountain’s fourth-place finisher, completed the course in 1:55.30.

The top 10 team scores included: Maranacook (765 points), Fort Kent (748), Cape Elizabeth (743), Yarmouth (727), Rangeley (713), Spruce Mountain (706), Mountain Valley (698), Mt. Abram (655), John Bapst (649) and Lake Region (632).

Top area finishers included: Mt. Abram’s Alice MacKay (12th, 2:00.45), Mountain Valley’s Madison Papiano (16th, 2:03.05), Telstar’s Eleanor Hoff (19th, 2:03.05), and Gray-New Gloucester’s Ella Delisle (21st, 2:05.54).

The Fort Kent boys had the highest team score after the first day, with 753 points. Behind them were Yarmouth (731), Maranacook (717), Gray-New Gloucester (711), John Bapst (707), Lake Region (701), Caribou (675), Mountain Valley (647), Spruce Mountain (635) and Mt. Abram (609).

Top area finishers included: Rangeley’s Charles Pye (13th, 1:54.73), Gray-New Gloucester’s Keegan Brooks (15th, 1:56.88), Leavitt’s Ethan Gates (19th, 2:01.97), Spruce Mountain’s Jacob Paradis (20th, 2:02.05), Mountain Valley’s Sebino Heemskerk (29th, 2:08.77), Mt. Abram’s Sullivan Butler (30th, 2:08.89) and Telstar’s Jaxen Call (61st, 2:31.74).

“(The boys) struggled a little bit. We had a couple of spills,” Spruce Mountain coach Darian Paradis said. “But Jacob Paradis, he had the best finish. He did pretty good today.”

