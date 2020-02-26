Spruce Mountain Primary School

Tabbatha Cushman is a Kindergarten teacher at the primary school. She graduated from University of Maine Farmington and Walden University. She started teaching in 1997 at the Primary Learning Center in Livermore Falls. She loves Mickey Mouse and visiting Disney World with her husband and kids. She has two wonderful children and loves to watch them at all of their activities and sporting events. In the summer time she enjoys the beach, hiking and soaking in lots of family time.

Spruce Mountain Elementary School

Susan Boothby is a third-grade teacher at the elementary school. She has a bachelor’s degree in child development and a master’s degree in literacy from the University of Maine Orono. She started teaching third grade at the Livermore Elementary School in 1996, and has taught first, third, fourth and fifth grades. She has a passion for literacy education and her five grandchildren. When she’s not in the classroom, look for her in her flower garden. In addition to gardening, she loves cooking, snowshoeing, and entertaining.

Spruce Mountain Middle School

Allison Littlefield is an education technician for grades six to eight at the middle school. She graduated from Jay High School, then Southern Maine Community College. She started working for Regional School Unit 73 in 2017. One of her favorite vacations was visiting Mount Rushmore and the Badlands in South Dakota. She enjoys camping and going to the beach with her family. She also enjoys watching her kids play sports.

Spruce Mountain High School

Mark Ostroff is a math and computer-programming teacher at the high school. He began his career in Springfield, Massachusetts in 2005 and has been at Spruce Mountain High School since 2016. He is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst and American International College. He is an avid proponent for computer science education in public schools and has worked with the state, along with other interest groups, to promote learning opportunities in computer science for all of Maine’s students. Throughout the winter months, he enjoys ice-skating, snowshoeing, snowboarding, and maple sugaring, and enjoys fishing from his kayak, beekeeping, gardening, and road trips throughout the summer.

filed under: