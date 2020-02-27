UMF
FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington announces its Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points.
The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List: Mark Mayo of Bridgton, Kali Litchfield, Maren Lowell and Abby Shields of Buckfield, Marissa Morissette of Casco, Reece Kneissler of Fryeburg, Paige Dutterer of Greenwood, Sam Levasseur of Harrison, Laney Randolph of Hartford, Taryn Schorr of Hebron, Spencer Davis and Twilight Smart-Benson of Mechanic Falls, Madeleine Tiner, and Emma Wallace of Minot, Marie Martin, Miles Stevens and Erika Whitman of Norway, Emmy Corbett and Krystin Paine of Otisfield, Hope Akers and McKayla Marois of Oxford, Emily Lathrop and Halie Page of South Paris, Alyssa Morin of Waterford, Kimberly Smith of West Paris and Melissa Wood of West Poland.
Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT — The University of Hartford is pleased to announce that Brianna Warren of Casco has been named to its President’s List, signified by a 3.75 GPA or higher, for Fall 2019.
NVU
JOHNSON/LYNDONVILLE, VT — Zac Mercauto of Fryeburg, a student at Northern Vermont University, was named to the President’s List for the fall 2019 semester. Students who achieve a 4.00 semester average are placed on the President’s List.
