FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington announces its Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with high academic achievement. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with academic achievement. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF.

Local students receiving this honor are: Mariah Millett of Bethel, Paige Dutterer of Greenwood, Maegan Hewey of Mason Twp., Alyssa Morin of Waterford, and Kimberly Smith of West Paris.

