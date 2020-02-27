Members of Maine’s congressional delegation spoke out Thursday against President’s Trump plan to divert $37 million in funding for heating assistance for low-income households to help pay for the country’s response to the coronavirus threat.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, joined Democratic colleagues Joseph Kennedy and Peter Welch, both of Massachusetts, in drafting a letter to the House and Senate appropriations committees asking them to reject the administration’s $2.5 billion emergency funding request.

“Firstly, we believe this request is simply insufficient to deal with the challenges our country faces in combating the coronavirus,” the House members wrote. “Furthermore, the manner in which the president is proposing to fund this effort will only further harm the most vulnerable individuals and families in our community by robbing $37 million from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).”

U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, in a telephone interview, called the move “unconscionable,” and said he plans to communicate his concerns to both appropriations committees and the White House.

“I give the administration credit for coming forward with a plan, but nicking home heating is not the way,” he said.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, agreed. She has long been an advocate for LIHEAP funding and last year helped push for a $50 million increase in the program’s funds.

“The need to provide additional funding to fight the coronavirus is urgent, but transferring money from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is the wrong approach and would hurt low-income families struggling to pay their heating bills,” the senator said in a tweet.

LIHEAP is a federal program that provides heating assistance to low-income individuals. The program is often targeted for cuts because some states, including Maine, benefit from it far more than others.

King said the program for years has been a lifeline for Mainers, especially those in rural communities, during cold winter months. Last year, Maine received $36 million in assistance.

Pingree, in her joint letter, said the elimination of $37 million in LIHEAP funding could leave 750,000 families across the country without assistance.

In Maine, the LIHEAP program is administered by MaineHousing, the state’s housing authority.

“It’s unfortunate that the people who need help to heat their homes are essentially paying for a public health threat that affects all of us,” said MaineHousing spokeswoman Cara Courchesne. “We hope that the President and Congress can work together to find an alternative solution to funding the coronavirus response.”

Of the $2.5 billion sought by the administration for coronavirus response, $1.25 billion would be new spending and likely would need congressional approval. The rest would be diverted from other places and would not need to go before Congress, although lawmakers could always vote to restore any funding that’s diverted.

In addition to diverting $37 million from LIHEAP, the president has proposed transferring $535 million from an Ebola preparedness account to combat coronavirus, which some critics have likened to trying to solve one problem by creating another.

Many members of Congress, Democrats and Republicans alike, have said the $2.5 billion response to the coronavirus threat is inadequate. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, the Senate Appropriations Committee chairman, referred to it as a “low ball” amount, according to the Washington Post. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York has proposed $8.5 billion in spending.

Additionally, Pingree and the two Massachusetts congressmen criticized the administration for proposing major cuts in the 2021 budget to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes for Health.

King said he’d like to see the president take money away from the border wall being built in Texas and Arizona, although that is unlikely. He said the recent response to coronavirus is emblematic of the administration’s short-sighted approach to matters of public health. Last year, King joined others in criticizing the administration for ending a surveillance program called PREDICT that helped predict emerging zoonotic infectious diseases. Although White House officials said at the time that similar research would be part of future budgets, King said it hasn’t happened yet.

Trump has sought to simultaneously downplay the risk of coronavirus spreading in the United States and to assure citizens that his administration is on top of things. On Wednesday, he appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the administration’s coronavirus task force.

