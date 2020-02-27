Bee Bee is a two and a half year old beauty queen. She is the cat that makes you do a double take when you walk by her because she is so pretty.

Bee Bee is a quiet kitty. She doesn’t attract attention with loud meows or by pacing at the front of her kennel. She attracts attention to herself with her big eyes that plead with you to come a little closer and get to know her.

This long hair feline will need some help with her beauty routine. She will like having her fur brushed to keep it feeling soft. Bee Bee will enjoy this interaction with her person because it will give them a special bond.

If you are ready to bond with a beautiful cat, visit Bee Bee at Responsible Pet Care and let her convince you she is your new love.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: