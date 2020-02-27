Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland goalie Manny Guimond was named the winner of the Becky Schaffer Award on Thursday at the Maine girls hockey senior all-star game at the Family Ice Center in Falmouth.

Guimond, a senior goalie, is the third winner of the award, which is presented to the top senior player in Maine by the Maine High School Girls Hockey Association. The previous winners are Avery Lutrzykowski of St. Dom’s (2019) and Courtney Sullivan of Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (2018).

Other finalists for this year’s award were Lewiston goalie Camree St. Hilaire, Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach defender Hannah Woodford, York/Traip/Marshwood forward Sophia Santamaria and Greely defender Leah Walker of Greely.

The award is named after Becky Schaffer, a 2006 graduate of Yarmouth High School who played hockey on the girls club team and the boys varsity team. After graduating from McGill University, Schaffer traveled internationally for humanitarian efforts. She died in 2011 from a fall during a hike in Micronesia.

