NORWAY — Recently, team members of Stephens Memorial hospital received photos and a thank you from the Sailors deployed on board the Nimitz-class carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) who received a little extra holiday cheer this past season.

Linda Cleveland, unit coordinator at Stephens Memorial Hospital, came up with an idea along with Henry Raymond, Registered Nurse and prior plank owner of USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Both Cleveland and Raymond wanted to extend their thanks to the men and women of the armed forces, especially those service members who would be away from their families during the holidays.

“It’s been a tradition at our hospital to send Christmas cards within the different departments, and I thought that we could do something better this year,” said Cleveland, who wanted to ensure the deployed service members knew that Americans from small towns like theirs truly appreciate their service. “We wanted to send cards out to a deployed unit or another hospital to know we are thinking of them this holiday season.” Cleveland and Raymond, along with the rest of the Medical Surgical Unit worked together to not only send cards, but also include traditional New England candies and snacks not commonly found elsewhere.

On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, SMH received word that the package had been received.

“This was great for morale, especially over the holidays. The Medical department is often only thought of in the time of need and we are happy to give,” said Cmdr. Veronica Bigornia, assigned to Harry S. Truman’s Family and Aerospace Medicine. “It is nice to know our civilian counterparts thought of us My Sailors gladly shared with the rest of the crew.”

Stephens Memorial Hospital is part of the MaineHealth family, Maine’s largest integrated health system of leading high-quality providers and other healthcare organizations, working together to make our communities the healthiest in America. Visit Stephens Memorial Hospital on the Internet at www.wmhcc.org or follow us at Facebook.com/StephensMemorialME

« Previous

Next »

filed under: