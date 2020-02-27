To the Editor:

On Sunday, February 23, approximately 200 women participated in the 19th Annual NENSA Women’s XC Ski Day at Bethel Village Trails, located at The Bethel Inn Resort. 20 female instructors led the day with beginner, intermediate and hill clinics; guided ski tours; lunch at The Bethel Inn; raffle with fabulous prizes; inspirational speech by Cami Thompson; and afternoon ski clinics.

A huge thank you to the New England Nordic Ski Association (NENSA) for choosing us to host this wonderful event for the fifth time. The event is always made especially wonderful by the enthusiastic, positive, and experienced volunteer instructors. We thank them for their contributions to the women’s ski community!

This event would not be possible without the help of local volunteers who assisted in registration, parking, greeting, and leading ski tours. A tremendous thank you goes to: Nancy Babcock, Nancy Barstow, Allie Burke, Catherine Chamberlin, Jo Elliott, Barbara Moss, Jill Rathbun and Sarah Southam.

Many thanks to The Good Food Store and Gabe & Jessie Perkins for providing the super-popular cookies and brownies at the wrap-up event. Fischer Nordic, Anne and Jessica Carter from Carter’s XC Ski Centers and Skida provided skis, boots, and poles to try and purchase, as well as hats and other soft goods.

Bethel Village Trails, Carter’s XC Ski Centers, The Bethel Inn Resort and True North Adventureware all donated raffle items. Thank you to the staff at The Bethel Inn for a great lunch and space for registration. No event is successful without hard work from a dedicated staff. A huge thanks to Eric Boyle-Wight, Kurt Fisher and Andy Bartleet for their fantastic grooming, and to Rosemary Trahan and Sara Sloan for holding down the fort.

Bethel Village Trails is open every day from 9am-4pm, and has trails for cross country skiing, snowshoeing and fat biking. Find more information at mahoosucpathways.org/Bethel-Village.

Sarah Weafer

Mahoosuc Pathways

Bethel

