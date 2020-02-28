FARMINGTON — The Western Order of Dedicated Storytellers (WOODS) is pleased to announce that Mike Burns, internationally-know storyteller, will tell tales and legends of his native Ireland at Twice Sold Tales, 155 Main Street, Farmington, on March 6 at 6:30 pm. In the event of snow, the date will be March 13. An “open mic” will follow for anyone wishing to tell a story.
Burns, Irish-born, now Farmington-based, is a true keeper of the oral tradition and is known across Europe and Canada for his spellbinding performances. He grew up in a family of storytellers in the south west of Ireland and has been a teller himself since the age of nine.
In 1997 Burns was published in an anthology of Canadian storytellers, Ghostwise, and in May 2003 he published a book with audio accompaniment in French, Raconte Moi Que Tu As Vu L’Irlande. Fluent in Gaelic, English, and French, his works have been collected in numerous publications, including L’Eau de La Vie/The Water of Life (Chemin des Cantons, 2009).
The storytelling guild WOODS meets at Twice Sold Tales on the first Friday of the month March through May, from 6:30 to 8 pm, and is free and open to the public. Seasoned tellers, new tellers and listeners are always welcome; no storytelling experience necessary. WOODS members are happy to mentor those who are new to storytelling.
Coffee and goodies will be available for purchase from Twice Sold Tales. For more information about WOODS, call Rob Lively at (207) 645-2982, or send an email to [email protected]. Visit Western Maine Storytelling on Facebook, or westernmainestorytelling.org to learn more.
