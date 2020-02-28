St. Philip Church holding pancake breakfast
AUBURN — A pancake breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, March 8, at St. Philip Church, Route 4, Auburn (across from Lake Auburn).
The menu includes pancakes, sausage patties, fruit cups, orange juice, coffee, tea and milk.
Cost is $6 for adults; $3 for children ages 6 to 12; free for children 5 and under.
The meal is sponsored by the family groups of the church. The public is welcome.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
Clockwork to play at Margaritas
-
Encore
Oak Hill theater group to present dress rehearsal of contest entry
-
Politics
Analysis: This is what happens to a candidates’ delegates when they drop out
-
Encore
Life-affirming ‘I and You’ coming to stage at The Public Theatre
-
Nation / World
Virus spread prompts Fed to slash rates in surprise move