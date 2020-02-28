UMaine

ORONO — The University of Maine recognized 2,572 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the fall 2019 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 1,754 are from Maine, 743 are from 30 other states and 75 are from 31 countries other than the U.S. Listed below are students who received Dean’s List honors for fall 2019, completing 12 or more credit hours in the semester and earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Please note that some students have requested that their information not be released; therefore, their names are not included.

Carrabassett Valley: Emma Downing, Finn Mackay; Farmington: Nate Pratt-Holt, Zeke Robinson, Sara Taylor; Industry: Ellie Pelletier, Miles Pelletier, Makao Thompson; Jay: Hannah Maurais, Emily White; Kingfield: Katie Maxsimic, Avery Taylor, Seth Thomas, Mallory Toothaker, New Sharon: Andrew Gardner, Brittany Woods; New Vineyard: Courtney Withey; Phillips: Anna Zmistowski; Rangeley: Haley Morrill; Stratton: Maya Caron; Strong: Rowan Jellison; Wilton: Katie Brittain, Jessie Hutchinson, Emma Williams.

Norwich

NORTHFIELD, VT — The following students have been recognized on the Dean’s List at Norwich University for the Fall 2019 semester: Rebekah K Howard of Highland Plt and Park William Laflin, of New Vineyard. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous Fall or Spring semester are awarded Dean’s List honors. These students cannot have any pending Incomplete (I) grades. Dean’s List honors are noted on the official transcript each term earned.

Husson

BANGOR — The following students have been named to the Fall 2019 Honors List at Husson University. Students who make the Honors List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.

Adelle H. Foss of Farmington is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.

Abigail Barbara McCarthy of Farmington is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Undeclared program.

Mason C. Shink of Jay is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy (DPT) program.

Natalie C. Luce of Jay is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science program.

Leonardo J. Perez of Rangeley is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: