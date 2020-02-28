WILTON — Since 2016, thousands of dollars have been given out as scholarships from funds raised by the annual Michael J. Rowe Scholarship fundraiser that is part of the Wilton Fish & Game Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby. This year’s event was held February 15 on Wilson Lake and featured four raffles specifically for the scholarship fund.

A Cabela’s 2 person hub ice shelter (donated by Stuart Allen) was won by Travis Hewett. Moosehead traps and ice skimmer (donated by the Rowe family) were won by Lee Walker. A gift certificate (donated by Colby-Woods Cattle) was won by Hadi Smith. Maple syrup (donated by Shady Lane Sugar Shack) was won by Jerry Woodman.

“We are humbled by your support,” said a statement from the Rowe family. “Thank you.”

The family created the annual memorial scholarship after Michael died in a tragic woods accident on February 13, 2014. Michael was a graduate of the Forestry program at Mt Blue Foster Tech Center. In June of every year, the family personally awards this non-traditional scholarship to a deserving senior graduating from the Foster Tech Center who is pursuing a career in a technical field.

Thanks to the community’s generous support, the program has awarded $5,000 to date:

In 2016 – $500 was awarded, for 2017 – $1,000, in 2018 – $1,500, and in 2019 – $2,000 (two $1,000 scholarships)

Anyone interested in contributing to the fund can send donations to: Michael J. Rowe Memorial Scholarship, c/o Franklin Savings Bank, P.O. Box 520, Wilton, ME 04294.

filed under: